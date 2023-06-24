A Charming View, Fine Wine and Delicious Small Plates Found At Muncy's Gellella Terra Vineyard

MUNCY, Pa. — Michael and Claudine Gellella have created a beautiful vineyard right in the scenic hills of Muncy! With their Italian wine-making heritage, amazing scrumptious small plates Gellella Terra Vineyard offers the "feel" of Europe in Lycoming County. When we visited we the Gallella's they offered a fabulous wine pairing experience. We also learned how to prepare their specialty Tostadas with pesto, cheese and salsa. They love to educate visitors on the nuances of their wines. Gellella Terra Vineyard believes in the importance of enjoying the wine, food and of course, conversation.