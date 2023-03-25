x
Home & Backyard

How To Force-Bloom Early Flowering Trees and Shrubs

You'll Have Beautiful Flowers Indoors Without Having to Be Outdoors In Chilly Spring

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — In northeastern PA, the early spring blooming trees and shrubs can be a bit late to the party when it comes to flowering.  You may want to catch the beauty of the colorful blooms a bit earlier.  With a pair of snippers and a pail of water, you can have flowers in no time. These fresh flowers are the perfect pick me up when the spring weather can still be a bit chilly. 

