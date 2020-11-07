Table Transformation

Vintage 61 Storehouse in Orwigsburg is a mother/ daughter owned business with an affection for all things Vintage & Antique. They took an old table and brought new life to it just with paint! This technique brought out the unique detail of the one of a kind vintage piece.

They refinish old furniture, repurpose all types of items to be useful again & offer new home & gift items. You can purchase furniture refinished or finish it yourself. Their giant warehouse also offers vintage household items, decor and toys. They carry Chalk & Clay Based Paints which is what they use to refinish some of their furniture.