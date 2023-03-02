A Valentine's Topiary

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — Whether you are looking for a creative heart-filled gift for a special someone or a romantic touch to your décor, a Valentine topiary is perfect! We visited with Keith Phelps who created a love-ly topiary with greens and grapevine. Keith shaped the grapevine into a heart shape and attached it to dowels which he secured in a container. He then wrapped life-like greens around the heart and added a touch of red flowers and beautiful Valentine's ribbon. This makes a perfect accent piece you can display all year round.