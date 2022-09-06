Planting A Hot And Spicy Container Garden

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — Adding a bit of kick to any dish you prepare is easy when you plant a hot pepper garden! Don't worry if you don't have the space. These peppers are planted in containers. Jackie Lewandoski stopped by to visit Keith Phelps at Brookside Acres to create this garden. Keith chose a variety of hot peppers from mild to mega-hot and planted them in clever containers.

This garden is completely done in the "hot and spicy" theme! The containers he used are decorative versions of coal pails. He also used grill skewers to identify the type of pepper plant. Each pail is cleverly painted with a label that shows the amount of heat in each pepper. Keith topped the soil with a few decorative lava rocks to continue the "hot" theme. This garden makes a great gift for Father's Day or anyone who likes to cook hot and spicy foods.