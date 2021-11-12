Feeding Feathered Friends

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — It is important for birds to have a food source during the cold winter months. Bird feeders are a great way to offer a place for the birds to get the food they need. Suet is a good source for high calorie energy perfect for our feathered friends. Paul Epsom shares ideas for a do it yourself suet feeder at to hang in your yard to attract many varieties of birds.
And, whether you have a green thumb or just enjoy nature's beauty, Paul Epsom has great gift giving ideas for you! From garden tools to home decor, Paul takes you through Greystone Garden's to show you the latest gift ideas perfect for the gardener on your list.