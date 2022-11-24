F. M. Kirby Center Holiday Gifts

This is a paid segment sponsored by the F. M. Kirby Center.
The F.M. Kirby Center for Performing Arts encourages you to give the gift of live theatre. Paul Epsom drops by to learn more about the upcoming schedule of performances for the holidays and for the 2023 season and how you can purchase tickets for gift giving.
The F.M. Kirby Center (formerly known as the Comerford Theatre and Paramount Theatre) is a historic Art Deco-Modern style theatre located in Wilkes-Barre, PA. In 1980 it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.