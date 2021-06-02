Hand-Crafted Heart-Shaped Bracelet

PITTSTON, Pa. — It's hard to believe this beautiful bracelet is made from re-purposed silverware! The talented team at Fly Me Home in Pittston creates jewelry and home decor pieces utilizing re-purposed items. Vintage silverware has so many beautiful qualities. Each piece has decorative stamping and carving that is really unique. This heart-shaped jewelry is a perfect one of a kind piece for a Valentine's gift! They can even take your heirloom family silverware set and make jewelry and items for family members.