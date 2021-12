SCRANTON, Pa. — English Fish and Chips is a delicious classic comfort food! We visited Cooper's Seafood House in Scranton to learn how they prepare their tasty version of this favorite fish dish.

Owned and operated by the Cooper family since 1948, Cooper's has become a landmark destination in Scranton PA. In addition to their selection of seafood dishes, the Cooper's experience offers a unique atmosphere of Scranton memorabilia, pop culture collectibles and more!