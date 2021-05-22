Vegan Pizza

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — If you are looking for meatless and vegan options for your lunch or dinner, Eden Vegan Cafe has some terrific options. Jackie Lewandoski stopped by to learn how they create their delicous Lindsay Pizza with fresh spinach leaves, grilled chicken, and vegan mozzarella cheese on an Italian seasoned crust. They also prepared the Amanda Wrap which consists of baked tofu,chick peas,avacado,mushrooms,spring mix, french dressing and a wrap.