Update Upholstery With Paint!

SHAVERTOWN, Pa. — If you have a great piece of furniture that's a bit outdated or has sentimental value and you just can't part with it there's an easy way to update the piece to fit you décor. We visited Bonnie Lee at Designs By Me / Designs by Bonnie Lee in Shavertown and she demonstrated how you can not only paint furniture but fabric too! She showed us how she transformed an outdated wood and fabric chair and settee into a fresh stylish set! By using a brush and special paint by Dixie Belle, she not only changed the wood but the fabric as well.