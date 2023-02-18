Create Your Own Candle and Favorite Scent

SCRANTON, Pa. — In the Noteology Studio, you can become a Chandler (candle maker) and make your own candles with their team. In this highly personalized and customized experience, you'll work with over 35 candle scents that you will blend with your selected vessels to create a one-of-a-kind candle. Jackie Lewandoski dropped in to chat with owner Danielle Fleming and learn how to make a custom candle and blend scents all while having a great time!