TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Creekside Gardens' annual pumpkin walk boasts some beautiful designs using pumpkins and gourds. Their stacked pumpkin creations are colorful and make for dramatic displays for your home. Sherri Kakuchka co-owner of Creekside Gardens shows us how to make a stacked pumpkin display and how to use various "designer" pumpkins for your fall and Halloween decorations.