TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — A visit to the Pumpkin Walk is a great way to spend a beautiful autumn day and get excited for Halloween! Creekside Gardens in Tunkhannock creates a magical land of pumpkins. They gather thousands of pumpkins of all shapes and sizes and display them throughout their annual pumpkin walk. Meander passed a pumpkin wall, visit the pumpkin witches, gourd ghosts and see beautifully stacked pumpkins.