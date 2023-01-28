A Visit To Creek Road Pottery

LACEYVILLE, Pa. — Pottery is an ancient method using clay and firing the item. There is something about pottery that just evokes a warm, feel-good emotion. Maybe its the earthiness of the clay, the uniqueness of each piece or the sheer passion of the artist creating it. Jackie Lewandoski visited one such artist in Laceyville. Alford Wayman of Creek Road Pottery loves his craft. Each piece is hand done and one of a kind. Al showed us how to throw a bowl on a special old-school foot powered wheel.