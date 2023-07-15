Hot and Cold Creative Coffee Drinks at Bailey's Café and Events

Coffee Drinks From Simple To Over The Top!

DALTON, Pa. — Constantino's Catering has brought new life into the Dalton General Store building with Bailey's Café and Events. They serve up breakfast and lunch items along with coffee from Electric City Roasting Company.

Home & Backyard's Jackie Lewandoski visited to check out their seemingly endless selection of specialty coffee beverages.

Barista Grace Gonzalez prepared a hot mocha latte and barista Hannah Hricko made a s'mores iced latte at the beautiful coffee and espresso bar.

Bailey's Café and Events the perfect place to meet with family or friends.