Hot and Cold Creative Coffee Drinks at Bailey's Café and Events

DALTON, Pa. — Constantino's Catering has brought new life into the Dalton General Store building with Bailey's Café and Events. They serve up breakfast and lunch items along with coffee from Electric City Roasting Company.
Home & Backyard's Jackie Lewandoski visited to check out their seemingly endless selection of specialty coffee beverages.
Barista Grace Gonzalez prepared a hot mocha latte and barista Hannah Hricko made a s'mores iced latte at the beautiful coffee and espresso bar.
Bailey's Café and Events the perfect place to meet with family or friends.
The also offer a cozy and intimate setting for smaller celebrations of 20-50 guests. Bailey's Café and Events is available for private evening events and Sunday Brunches.