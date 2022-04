Perfectly Cooked Low And Slow

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOSCOW, Pa. — Christy's Cafe in Moscow, PA prides itself on offering freshly prepared items including in house made sides, sauces and dressings.

Their menu includes a variety of breakfast and lunch items.

Jackie Lewandoski dropped by and their chef prepared their in house cooked pulled pork sandwich.

Christy's also has a coffee bar where they prepared a Raspberry White Chocolate Latte.