Star Spangled Recipes: Pork and Beans and a Patriotic Wine Spritzer

MOSCOW, Pa. — Whether you are celebrating the 4th of July or just having a summer family BBQ we have two recipes for your celebration:
It's a Keeper's Christina Hitchcock found her grandmother's pork and beans recipe that is so good it will be the first dish to disappear.
Jackie Lewandoski shares a fun Patriotic Wine Spritzer that is both delicious and refreshing on a hot summer's day! Recipe Below
Patriotic Fourth of July Wine Spritzer
1 bottle of white wine (dry to semi dry) We used chardonnay
1 bottle club soda
strawberries sliced in half (1 cup) use more or less to your liking
blueberries (1 cup) use more or less to your liking
simple syrup(1 cup) - one part sugar, one part water boil until the sugar is dissolved. Set aside to cool.
ice
pitcher
Fill your pitcher with ice about half way
Add the berries
Add the wine (fill about 3/4 from the top)
Pour in the simple syrup
Add the club soda (fill to the top of the pitcher)
Stir and serve
You can add one of the strawberries as a rim of the glass garnish