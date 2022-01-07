Star Spangled Recipes: Pork and Beans and a Patriotic Wine Spritzer

Recipes For Your 4th of July Backyard BBQ

MOSCOW, Pa. — Whether you are celebrating the 4th of July or just having a summer family BBQ we have two recipes for your celebration:

It's a Keeper's Christina Hitchcock found her grandmother's pork and beans recipe that is so good it will be the first dish to disappear.

Jackie Lewandoski shares a fun Patriotic Wine Spritzer that is both delicious and refreshing on a hot summer's day! Recipe Below

Patriotic Fourth of July Wine Spritzer

1 bottle of white wine (dry to semi dry) We used chardonnay

1 bottle club soda

strawberries sliced in half (1 cup) use more or less to your liking

blueberries (1 cup) use more or less to your liking

simple syrup(1 cup) - one part sugar, one part water boil until the sugar is dissolved. Set aside to cool.

ice

pitcher