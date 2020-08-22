Howdy Partner! Welcome to Chris's Western Beef

MESHOPPEN, Pa. — Chris's Western Beef not offers a delicious menu featuring ribs, pulled pork and ice cream, they serve it up in a cowboy-style outdoor setting complete with a covered wagon train dining area! "It's like the Disney of BBQ" says owner Chis Hanlon, who happens to have been a member of the local band "The Buoys" who enjoyed a top 40 hit "Timothy" in the early 70's.

While you'r enjoying your meal, your eyes are treated to western decor wherever you look. From the music to the menu, every nook and cranny offers a visual surprise. You'll find cowboy boots, horseshoes and a water tower as part of the decor. Chris's Western Beef has a menu filled with all sorts of beef, pork and even fish! The staff showed us a serving of ribs, sandwiches and sides that are sure to please any cowboy and cowgirl on the range. They also created their signature ice-cream "wagon" with cookie wheels and two Maraschino cherries and passengers!