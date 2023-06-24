Chill Out And Try A Crazy Delicious Ice Cream Creation!

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Chill Out Ice Cream Parlor and Snack Shop in Shenandoah offers an array of hard and soft serve ice cream from a classic vanilla cone to an over the top specialty sundae that will satisfy your wildest ice cream appetite! Home & Backyard had the pleasure of visiting Chill Out Ice Cream Parlor and Snack Shop where their ice cream dream team created some amazing sundaes for us such as the glazed pretzel donut sundae and ooey gooey sticky bun sundae.