A Visit To Ritter's Winery and Cidery To Cook Up Some Hardy Chili And Visit Their Magical Pumpkin Garden

Home & Backyard dropped by to see Kim Ritter, who shows us how to make her family's chili (which is what the winery offers on its chili dogs) and to check out their new fall addition, their Magical Pumpkin Garden! The garden features thousands of pumpkins, lights, a pick you own pumpkin, lawn bowling and corn hole, hay rides, pony rides and a giant pumpkin cannon and a centerpiece of a multi-tiered pumpkin tree.