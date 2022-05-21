Chicken Saltimbocca - A Colarusso 2.0 Family Recipe

DURYEA, Pa. — Colarusso's 2.0 offers fantastic Colarusso family cuisine that folks have been enjoying for decades with an added Zambetti family touch. When Home and Backyard visited this lovely establishment, they prepared their traditional family recipe for Chicken Saltimbocca. Their menu offers a full array of classic Italian dishes with their unique family's spin. Pastas and pizzas are crafted and prepared freshly in-house.