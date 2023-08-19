Enjoy Delicious Chicken Marsala At The Historic Watson Inn

WATSONTOWN, Pa. — For over 166 years, Watson Inn has been welcoming guests who appreciate fine dining and accommodations. They are proud of their chef-prepared meals craft cocktails and professional wait staff.

The Watson Inn was originally named the Cooner Hotel and built in 1857. At that time, a livery stable was located behind the hotel, and horseback riders would race from the hotel down Main Street through Watsontown.The turn of the century brought many improvements to the hotel with the addition of electric lights, steam heat and other "modern" conveniences, including an elevator. Pryer to the current owners, the Watson Inn was purchased by Norman and Nancy Buck in 1990 and opened for business in June 1991.