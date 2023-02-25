The Cheese Lady Brings The World To You

Taste Cheese and Wine From Around The World

SCRANTON, Pa. — You haven't really lived until you have enjoyed a good wine and cheese pairing! Suzanne Roth aka Cheese Lady can make it happen for you.

Home and Backyard met up with Suzanne at Bar Pazzo in Scranton. There, we sampled cheeses from around the world accompanied by the perfect selection of wines. Suzanne also shared her knowledge of the region of each cheese, a bit of history and also some of the other foods to enjoy with each selection.

Suzanne combined her years of experience in the cheese industry along with her love of fine wine and cheese and founded 'Cheese Lady', where her "passion for educating others and sharing the amazing world of cheese came to fruition. Like wine and bread, cheese has a history that spans thousands of years and is much more than a specialty good — it is a product rooted in tradition and craftsmanship that has transcended time. In addition to catering and creating beautiful spreads for clients, 'Cheese Lady' Suzanne hosts private in-home cheese and wine pairing classes and partners with local chefs and restaurants for special events and public classes".

She is certified as a Level 1 Sommelier with the Master Court of Sommeliers and believes that the key to happiness and health is good cheese. Cheese and Cheers to you Suzanne!