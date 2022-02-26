Widely Renowned Anthracite Coal Sculptor From Luzerne County

SCRANTON, Pa. — Anthracite coal was king during the early 1900's. Most of the nation at that time was powered by Northeastern Pennsylvania's coal. For African American Charles Edgar Patience of Luzerne County anthracite coal was a medium for his celebrated sculpting art.

The Anthracite Heritage Museum has a substantial exhibit of C. Edgar Patience's pieces. Home and Backyard's Jackie Lewandoski stopped by the museum where curator John Fielding shared the story of this renown sculptor and his work.