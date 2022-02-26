SCRANTON, Pa. — Anthracite coal was king during the early 1900's. Most of the nation at that time was powered by Northeastern Pennsylvania's coal. For African American Charles Edgar Patience of Luzerne County anthracite coal was a medium for his celebrated sculpting art.
The Anthracite Heritage Museum has a substantial exhibit of C. Edgar Patience's pieces. Home and Backyard's Jackie Lewandoski stopped by the museum where curator John Fielding shared the story of this renown sculptor and his work.
Charles Edgar Patience was born in West Pittston and learned the art of coal sculpting from his father Harry Patience who created coal pieces which he sold in his souvenir shop. Charles Edgar Patience took coal sculpting to a new unprecedented level. His celebrated work has been exhibited at the Smithsonian Institution and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.