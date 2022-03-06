Creating and Serving Show Stopping Charcuterie Boards

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Charcuterie Boards have become a staple when entertaining. They are fun to create, look festive and are delicious! But what items should you include when putting together a board? Don't worry, we have you covered. We visited Chef Liz at The Charcuterie in Stroudsburg for tips on making a perfectly professional charcuterie board. Liz takes you through the steps from the cheeses to the meats and condiments. We also learn "charcuterie etiquette" using the correct utensils and other serving ideas so all guests feel comfortable to sample and enjoy! Bon Appetit!