Fabulous Plants for Spring Container Gardens

WAYNE, Pa. — Grape hyacinth, daffodils, tulips, and pansies are just some of the vibrant spring flowers that are perfect for your container gardens!
Paul Epsom visits Chanticleer Garden where the experts put together some magnificent containers to inspire you to try and re-create for your home.
''Chanticleer in Wayne, PA has been called the most romantic, imaginative, and exciting public garden in America.
The garden is a study of textures and forms, where foliage trumps flowers, the gardeners lead the design, and even the drinking fountains are sculptural. "It is a garden of pleasure and learning, relaxing yet filled with ideas to take home."