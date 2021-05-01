Springtime At Chanticleer Garden

WAYNE, Pa. — Chanticleer Garden has been called one of the most romantic, imaginative and exciting public gardens in America! Paul visits to check out their magnificent spring displays. You'll see tulips, daffodils and all the spring flowers offering the much welcomed colors of these early blooms. The displays include inspirational borders, pots and planters all done splendidly by the Chanticleer team. Meandering through the garden you can't help but smile.