PITTSTON, Pa. — Canteen Central offers a variety of delicious dishes. Not only can you find great breakfast dishes, lunch sandwiches, homemade soups and more, you can also find beverages from coffee to freshly made smoothies right on up to a classy cocktail!
In the kitchen the chef prepared their very popular Canteen Cuban Reuben plus Pesto Eggs!
They also have a mixologist in house, co-owner Bhanu Singh who prepared a Gin and Fresh Juice cocktail.
Co-owner Abby Singh created this inviting modern café/diner offering classic foods with a twist!