If you are looking to treat yourself to a festive dessert, Main Street Creamery in Wellsboro offers hand crafted, made on the premises ice cream topped with a multitude of sweet treats. For the holidays, they prepared us a superb sundae topped with candy canes! This ice cream shop with a vintage vibe features a beautifully restored soda jerk bar where you can get an old fashioned ice cream soda made with soda syrup, carbonated water and of course, ice cream!
Festive Candy Cane Sundae By Main Street Creamery
Christmas On Main Street In Wellsboro Part 2