Festive Candy Cane Sundae By Main Street Creamery

If you are looking to treat yourself to a festive dessert, Main Street Creamery in Wellsboro offers hand crafted, made on the premises ice cream topped with a multitude of sweet treats. For the holidays, they prepared us a superb sundae topped with candy canes! This ice cream shop with a vintage vibe features a beautifully restored soda jerk bar where you can get an old fashioned ice cream soda made with soda syrup, carbonated water and of course, ice cream!