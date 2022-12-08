Make A Freshly Picked Sunflower Arrangement!

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Who doesn't break out into a smile when they see a sunflower? These late summer bloomers are a sweet pick me up. We visited Brown Hill Farms where it's sunflower season. Visitors can pick their own sunflowers to make a bouquet plus find some great photo opportunities. We created a beautiful fresh flower arrangement using sunflowers and fresh flowers from the Brown Hill Farms cutting garden.
