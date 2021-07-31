Branko's Patisserie du Jour

HONESDALE, Pa. — When visiting Branko's Patiesserie du Jour in Honesdale, PA, you think you are stepping into a bistro in Europe. The French pastries, the imported cheeses and his European flare for the finest food are all part of this delightful culinary experience. Branko prepared us Poached New England Lobster Tail with a homemade dill dressing with grilled romaine lettuce. He and his lovely wife Lyn create a beautiful dining experience for their guests. Tres Bien!