Ice Cream For Adults Only

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Ordering a flight at Boozy Bs in Wilkes-Barre isn't exactly like the beer or wine experience you might expect. Boozy B's offers hand crafted ice cream infused with alcohol. Jackie Lewandoski drops by to get the scoop on their sweet and "spirited" desserts. This adults-only ice cream shop offers not only flights of your favorite ice cream infused with spirits, but shakes, sundaes and specials too! The prepared a special ice cream sundae and a flight of their hand crafted ice cream. If you don't feel like ice cream, you can imbibe with their selection of local craft beer and wine.