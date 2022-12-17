Holiday Cocktails by Blitzen

SCRANTON, Pa. — If you are looking for a festive night out? Santa's naughty reindeer Blitzen has a pop up bar in Scranton and it's the perfect stop to get your holiday on! A visit to Blitzen is like stepping into its namesakes den, complete with Christmas trees, tinsel, twinkling lights and of course, a portrait of Blitzen. Guest can order holiday-themed drinks, appetizers and desserts.