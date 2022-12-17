Holiday Cocktails by Blitzen

SCRANTON, Pa. — If you are looking for a festive night out? Santa's naughty reindeer Blitzen has a pop up bar in Scranton and it's the perfect stop to get your holiday on! A visit to Blitzen is like stepping into its namesakes den, complete with Christmas trees, tinsel, twinkling lights and of course, a portrait of Blitzen. Guest can order holiday-themed drinks, appetizers and desserts.
When Home and Backyard dropped in they prepared some signature cocktails such as the smoking jacket and the resting blitz face. Hop on your sleigh and head on over to Blitzen some holiday cheer!