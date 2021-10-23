Black Rock Brewing Company's Signature Pretzel Logs

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Black Rock Brewing Company in Pottsville is noted for not only their beer, but for their signature pretzels! They aren't your ordinary pretzels. They create pretzel logs that are stuffed and rolled with a variety of ever changing foods. They prepare several ethnic flavors, which celebrate the heritage of the Pottsville area. When we visited, they made pierogi and a kielbasa stuffed pretzel log. In addition, in honor of Octoberfest, they created a dessert German Chocolate Cake log.