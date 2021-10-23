POTTSVILLE, Pa. — With beers like Lantern Light and Caged Canary, Black Rock Brewing Company in Pottsville is proud to honor the people and the heritage of the Eastern Pennsylvania coal region. This microbrewery offers its staple and seasonal brews served up by a friendly staff who are eager to share their knowledge of Black Rock's beers. Visitors can sample the brews with flights or go straight for their favorites. They feature a unique pouring system that fills the glass from the bottom up utilizing a magnet at the bottom of the glass. They also serve food that is prepared on the premises. They offer indoor and outdoor seating with weekly events and specials.