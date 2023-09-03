Celebrate St. Patrick's Day! Craft Irish Cocktails and Homemade Pasta and Shrimp in an Herb Sauce

DANVILLE, Pa. — We visited BJ's M Street Tavern and Oyster Bar where they are celebrating St. Patrick's Day with style! Since they are known for their fabulous seafood and hand=crafted pastas, the chef prepared a delicious dish featuring their homemade pasta, shrimp, spinach (an Irish green touch) and tomatoes with a crafted butter. Then to top off the celebration they created two special Irish-themed cocktails: an Irish Margarita Goldenberry Old Fashioned.
BJ’s M Street Tavern & Oyster Bar offers a relaxed, upscale, casual atmosphere with the perfect amount of regional flair. They are noted for their oyster bar and clams and their Angus Reserve steaks. They have two locations one in Danville, PA and one in Selinsgrove, PA.