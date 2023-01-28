High Tech Bird Feeder Identifies Your Feathered Visitors Too

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — The winter months can leave our feathered friends with a lack of food sources. A great way to help feed the birds is to put up a bird feeder. For anyone who has a feeder, you know it can be a great source of fun and entertainment to watch these winged visitors pop in and out of your yard. What types of feeders work best? Paul Epsom of Greystone Gardens takes a look at a variety of bird feeders on the market. He also discovered one feeder called Bird Buddy that is not only for feeding but identifies and gets pictures of the birds. It's smart technology takes feeding to a whole other level.