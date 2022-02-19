BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — If you love motorcycles, memorabilia or have a love of history, Bill's Old Bike Barn is a must see! Bill's Old Bike Barn is an experience for everyone both young and old with an overwhelming display of the most pristine collections of motorcycles and memorabilia . Any true motorcycle enthusiast is sure to be speechless as they gaze upon the massive amount of displays. Paul Epsom visits to take a look at some of the most sought after bikes of collectors.