Celebrate Latin Cuisine At Big Mambo's

SUNBURY, Pa. — A visit to Big Mambos Latin Bistro in Sunbury is certainly a celebration of food! Big Mambos offers an array of delicious dishes all repared with a Latin flare. We met up with Big Mambo who loves sharing his passion for cooking with his customers. He prepared his Dominican Style Fried Rice featuring his seasoned flank steak. Their take-out menu is loaded with specialties from the Cuban sandwich featuring Dominican style pulled pork, to their tasty pineapple shrimp.