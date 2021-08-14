A Woman, Her Goats and Some Great Milk and Cheese

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Before the goat yoga craze, Betty Bronson of Betty's Acres in Bloomsburg has been working with goats for years. Her goats not only win awards but produce delicious milk and that milk makes for some fantastic cheese. Jackie Lewandoski visits Betty's Acres to meet Betty, her goats and to find out how goat's milk is produced. We also got to sample some of her milk and cheese products. Contact For Information on Purchasing Products: Betty's Acres

Bloomsburg 570-441-7727