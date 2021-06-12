x
Home & Backyard

Best Cigar Pub

Cigars, Cuisine and Cocktails Perfect for Father's Day

DRUMS, Pa. — We visited The Best Cigar Pub in Drums, where chef Daniel showed us how they prepare their smoked briskette sauce. They offer a seasonal menu including shareable plates, sandwiches, flat breads, and chef's daily dinner specials. Their full service bar offers unique signature cocktails with a high end touch, rotating craft beers, mimosa flights for brunch, and more! 

They have an incredible selection of cigars, a state of the art air purification system, spacious and comfy seating, outside lounge areas, putting green, the country’s only dedicated Cigar Museum.  It's a great place to celebrate Father's Day!  