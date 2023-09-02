A Visit To Benigna's Creek Vineyard and Winery, Award Winning Wine With A Sweeping View

KLINGERSTOWN, Pa. — The first thing we noticed on our visit to Benigna's Creek Vineyard and Winery was the amazing setting. The winery and deck overlooks the vineyards with sweeping, scenic vistas that really take your breath away! This family of wine makers take their wine seriously and are proud to produce many award winning fruit wines. They received a Decanter World Wine Award for 2023 for their Traminette wine.
When Home and Backyard arrived we were treated to a tour of the vineyard and a taste of refreshing cocktails created with some of the Benigna's Creek wines: a Delight Crush and a Delight Berry Sangria.