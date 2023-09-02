A Visit To Benigna's Creek Vineyard and Winery, Award Winning Wine With A Sweeping View

KLINGERSTOWN, Pa. — The first thing we noticed on our visit to Benigna's Creek Vineyard and Winery was the amazing setting. The winery and deck overlooks the vineyards with sweeping, scenic vistas that really take your breath away! This family of wine makers take their wine seriously and are proud to produce many award winning fruit wines. They received a Decanter World Wine Award for 2023 for their Traminette wine.