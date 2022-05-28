Realistic Baseball Cookies That Are A Grand Slam!

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The artistry that goes into decorative sugar cookies is amazing! We caught up with baker Megan Fink, owner of Sinfully Sweet who showed us special decorating techniques for sugar cookies. Her cookies are not only beautiful to look at but they are delicious too! In honor of The Little League World Series near her hometown of South Williamsport, Megan baked baseball cookies for us to decorate complete with red lacing!