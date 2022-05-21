Ballyhoo Candy and Ice Cream Parlor...Be A Kid Again!

No matter how old you are, when you walk through the doors of Ballyhoo in West Pittston you become a kid again! Ballyhoo is an incredible old fashioned ice cream parlor and penny candy shop. Home & Backyard visited to check out this one of a kind experience. Co-owner Valerie Schultz treated us to two special ice cream creations, The Broadway which is an old fashioned egg cream with a scoop of coffee ice cream and the Krakatoa Sundae complete with Cotton Candy smoke!
Ballyhoo not only offers ice cream treats, but their penny candy selection is very impressive. It will transport you to your childhood neighborhood candy store where all your candy dreams come true. You even get the little brown bag in which to store your candy treasures.