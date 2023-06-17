Pollinator Garden For A Small Space

DALLAS, Pa. — The Back Mountain Bloomers Garden Club 2023 Tour features some beautiful and unique gardens. Paul Epsom visited some of the properties for a sneak peek of this year's event. One of the stops is a pollinator garden at the Dallas Township Municipal Building in Luzerne County. This little garden packs a big punch when it comes to attracting pollinators.

The Back Mountain Bloomers Garden Tour 2023 is scheduled for Saturday, June 24th from 9am-4pm, rain or shine. Tickets are $25. You can make reservations at their retail sites: Back Mountain Memorial Library, Huntsville Road, Dallas; Wild Birds Unlimited, Dallas Shopping Center, Dallas; and Pizza Perfect, Carverton Road, Trucksville until Thursday, June 22. Pick up your reserved tickets at the Dallas Township Municipal Bldg on Lt. Michael Cleary Drive, Dallas Township on Friday, June 23rd from 2pm-6pm and Saturday, June 24th from 8am-2pm. You can purchase tickets both days even if you haven't reserved them in advance. Children under 12 not permitted.