Rock Ledge Garden With Over 100 Named Plants

DALLAS, Pa. — The Back Mountain Bloomers Garden Club 2023 Tour features some beautiful and unique gardens. Paul Epsom visited some of the properties for a sneak peek of this year's event. One of the stops on the tour is a beautiful rock ledge garden. Rocks and uneven terrain can be a challenge for a gardener but this home owner was up to the challenge and created an oasis working with the natural ledge terrain which added levels of interest. She also showed Paul over 100 named plants growing in her garden.