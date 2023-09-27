Home & Backyard At The 2023 Bloomsburg Fair Part 4

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Home & Backyard had a great time at the fair and had the chance to compete in a grape stomping competition! Home & Backyard's Paul Epsom competed against Pennsylvania Outdoor Life's Don Jacobs in a "foot to foot" battle to see who could crush it and produce the most juice! We also interviewed Randy Karschner, President of the Bloomsburg Fair on highlights of this year's event. His interview also included a surprise drop in by an outrageous ostrich!