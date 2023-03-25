Do Seeds Packets Expire? What's The Best Way to Plant From Seeds?

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — This week's Ask Paul segment involves seeds. So many gardeners want to know if they have seeds or seed packets from a year or 2 ago, can they still be planted. Paul helps you determine whether they are good to go.

There is nothing more satisfying for a gardener than to successfully grow plants from seeds. Also, after investing in seeds, and seed cups it important to know the best way to grow them. Paul gives a step by step tutorial of starting your vegetable or flower garden from seeds.