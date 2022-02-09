Easy Baked Apple Crisp

CATAWISSA, Pa. — Apple season is here! It is so much fun to pick apples but sometimes you run out of ideas on what to do with them. We visited Rohrbach's Farm Market in Catawissa to make an apple crisp that's delicious and easy to prepare. Owner Denise Bosworth knows how much everyone loves homemade desserts but quite often it is difficult to find the time to prepare them. Her apple crisp recipe is quick and tasty! RECIPE BELOW