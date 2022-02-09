Easy Baked Apple Crisp

CATAWISSA, Pa. — Apple season is here! It is so much fun to pick apples but sometimes you run out of ideas on what to do with them. We visited Rohrbach's Farm Market in Catawissa to make an apple crisp that's delicious and easy to prepare. Owner Denise Bosworth knows how much everyone loves homemade desserts but quite often it is difficult to find the time to prepare them. Her apple crisp recipe is quick and tasty! RECIPE BELOW
Baked Apple Crisp
This is a dessert you can prepare ahead, refrigerate and bake just before serving!
4 Cups Peeled and Thinly Sliced Apples (4-5 apples)
1/3 Cup Flour
1 Teaspoon Cinnamon
1 Tablespoon Sugar
Toss apples with the flour, cinnamon and sugar. Place in a 2 quart, greased baking dish.
1 Block Cream Cheese, Room Temperature
1 Stick Butter, Room Temperature
1 Package Country Home Creations Mom's Apple Pie Dip Mix
1/2 Cup Quick Oats
Using a mixer blend the cream cheese and butter thoroughly. Add the Mom's Apple Pie Dip Mix and mix again. Stir in the quick oats. Spread the mixture evenly over the apples. Bake uncovered, 350 degrees approximately 35 minutes. Serve warm as a breakfast casserole or dessert! For More Delicious recipes visit: rohrbachsfarm.net